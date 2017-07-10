Pakistan Army thanks Ronaldinho and his friends for visit

RAWALPINDI: Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), on behalf of Pakistan Army has thanked Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho Gaúcho and his team for visiting Pakistan.

In a twitter message late Sunday night, DG ISPR extended gratitude to Ronaldinho and his fellow players for their visit and letting the world know Pakistan is a peaceful and loving country.

The military spokesman also said ‘goodbye’ to the players in Portuguese, the language spoken in Brazil, saying “Tchau”.

Thank you @10Ronaldinho and your fellow players for visiting Pakistan and letting world know that Pakistan is peaceful & loving. Tchau! pic.twitter.com/hC1JweyaQ3 — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) July 9, 2017

Eight renowned international footballers including former Brazilian footballers Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos arrived in Pakistan on July 08 and played two exhibition matches each in Karachi and Lahore.

Earlier, Pakistan Army had welcomed the footballers in Pakistan and also provided security for the players and matches, deploying troops in and around hotels, airports and stadiums.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday held a reception for international footballers.

Ronaldinho, one of the greatest midfielders football giants Brazil have ever produced, on Saturday said that he was very happy to be in Pakistan.

“I am extremely happy to be here. Everyone with me is very happy,” the tired-looking Ronaldinho said.