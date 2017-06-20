?Pakistan can earn billions of dollars from furniture export?

LAHORE: Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman and Vice-President Mazoorul Haq Malik on Tuesday said that Pakistan could earn billions of dollars annually from furniture export.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) headed by its Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq here, Malik said that local furniture sector attached great importance to the national economy and could make a substantial contribution of billions of dollars export annually, if the government properly patronized it on priority for boosting export of Pak-handmade furniture.

He stressed the need for establishing greater liaison with this sector to fully understand the market conditions and requirements of

the industry needs to protect, develop and promote.

He said the government should also provide more visible support to furniture business in terms of simple and easily obtainable grants for exhibiting and travelling to trade shows and promoting Pak export as a success globally.

He suggested that a programme for developing and promoting the furniture sector both in rural and urban areas could be feasible,

and also stressed the urgent need for implementing modern techniques which not only enhance productivity, develop skills of labourers and meet requirements of local and global markets.

PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq, on this occasion, apprised him of holding 7 consecutive successful mega exhibitions

of Interiors Pakistan across the country in which over 100 leading companies and interior designers displayed their products while

half million people visited the exhibitions.

He said that another 3-day mega exhibition is going to take place from July 7 at Expo Centre Karachi where 60 foreign and local exhibitors have so far confirmed their participation and hoped that it would attract good number of visitor and investors.

Malik appreciated the PFC for holding successful series of Interiors Pakistan exhibitions in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.