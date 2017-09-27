Pakistan cannot owe responsibility of peace in Afghanistan: Asif

NEW YORK: Speaking at Asia Society seminar in New York, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that Pakistan cannot owe responsibility of peace and security in Afghanistan, adding that effective border management with Afghanistan is imperative to stop infiltration of terrorists.

The minister said that the United States cannot succeed in Afghanistan through waging war, adding that from 16 years of the ongoing war in Afghanistan, it is clear that peace will not be restored by the continuing resort to military force, peace can be restored in Afghanistan only through a negotiated settlement, he added.

He said no one desires peace in Afghanistan more than Pakistan. Number of Afghan leaders want to continue status quo for their vested interests, the minster added.

Asif said India is involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan through Afghanistan while more than sixty-six terrorist organizations are active inside India.