Pakistan DGMO warns India against any misadventure in hotline contact

RAWALPINDI: Special Hotline Contact was established between Pakistan and Indian Directorate Generals of Military Operation (DGsMO) on Tuesday at 1000 hrs (PST) in the backdrop of recent ceasefire violations by Indian Army along the Line of Control (LOC)/Working Boundary.

Pakistani DGMO Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza raised issues of unprovoked firing by Indian troops along LOC/Working Boundary and continuously targeting of innocent civilians particularly on June 1,2017 in Battal, Hot Spring and Jandrot Sectors which resulted in martyrdom of innocent civilians.

Pakistan DGMO told his Indian counterpart that killing of innocent civilians and inadvertent crossers at LoC and labeling them infiltrators is highly unprofessional and unsoldierly.

DGMO Pakistan Army asked for actionable evidence regarding alleged infiltration and also to look inwards for correct identification of the issue.

“Pakistan Army is committed to maintain peace and tranquility along LOC / Working Boundary.

However, any Indian misadventure from across/along LoC in any form shall be responded with full force at the time and place of our choosing with onus of responsibility on Indian aggressive behavior,” he said.