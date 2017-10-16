Pakistan elected member UN's Human Rights Council for 2018-20

NEW YORK: Pakistan has been elected as the member of Human Rights Council of the United Nations for the term 2018-20, foreign office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said Monday.

Pakistan Wins Election to the Human Rights Council for the term 2018-20 held today at United Nations General Assembly New York — M. Nafees Zakaria (@ForeignOfficePk) October 16, 2017

In a series of tweets, Nafees Zakaria informed about Pakistan’s win in the election to the Human Rights Council.

Pakistan secured more than two third majority votes in the election held today at United Nations General Assembly New York. There were five candidates from the Asia Pacific region against four seats.