Pakistan elected member UN's Human Rights Council for 2018-20

By
admin
-
0
2

NEW YORK: Pakistan has been elected as the member of Human Rights Council of the United Nations for the term 2018-20, foreign office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said Monday.

In a series of tweets, Nafees Zakaria informed about Pakistan’s win in the election to the Human Rights Council.

Pakistan secured more than two third majority votes in the election held today at United Nations General Assembly New York. There were five candidates from the Asia Pacific region against four seats.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here