Pakistan fully supports China's stance on Tibet: President Mamnoon

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain while expressing concern over the Indian incursions into the Chinese territory, said Pakistan fully supported the stance of China.

Talking to Vice Premier of China Wang Yang here at the President House on Monday, he appreciated China for its adept handling of the issue and reiterated that Pakistan stood by it on the issues of Tibet, Sinkiang and South China Sea, a statement from the President House said.

President said that Pakistan would also continue to work along with China for eliminating terrorism.

He was also appreciative of the Chinese role in bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan and hoped it would bring positive results and the issue would be resolved at the earliest.

Both the leaders discussed the whole range of their bilateral affairs, with a particular focus on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and expressed the resolve to ensure its early completion as the project was vital for the regional peace, security and stability and prosperity.

The meeting was also attended by delegations from the either sides.

The President said that Pakistan desired to resolve all issues, including Jammu and Kashmir, with India through dialogue.

He said that Pakistan was looking forward to the visit of Chinese Premier to Pakistan soon.

President Mamnoon thanked the Chinese Vice Premier for participating in the Pakistan’s 70th Independence Day celebrations and said it was reflective of their strong bonds and friendship.

He said the two countries had stood by each other through thick and thin and their ties would continue to strengthen in the days ahead.

Chinese Vice Premier, Wang Yang said that Pakistan-China friendship was higher than the political considerations.

He said Pakistan had played a positive role in countering terrorism according to its priorities and situation in the country was now far better.

He assured his country’s complete cooperation in this regard.

He was also appreciative of the speech of the President earlier at the flag hoisting ceremony and hoped it would further unite the nation and strengthen it.

He underlined the need for stronger Pakistan-China economic cooperation and said China would increase imports from Pakistan for a better balance in trade.

He said the ties between the two countries were exemplary and would further strengthen in the days ahead.