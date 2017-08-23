Pakistan has played role more than any country in war on terror: Dastagir

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir cleared on Wednesday that Pakistan had played its role more than any other country in eliminating terrorism.

Speaking in the Senate in response to the US president’s statement, the federal minister said that no country had suffered as much as Pakistan in the war against terror.

Terming the Trump’s statement as disappointing, Dastagir said that the US president, who dramatically criticised Pakistan during a much anticipated national address on Monday, had ignored the unmatched sacrifices Islamabad had rendered against terrorism.

He asked the US president to extend support to Pakistan in eliminating terrorism instead of talking about the ‘save heavens in Islamabad’.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump had warned Pakistan for providing “safe havens to agents of chaos and terror”.

“We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars, at the same time, they are housing the very terrorists we are fighting … that must change immediately,” Trump said in a prime-time televised address.