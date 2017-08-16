Pakistan Independence Day ceremony held in Australia

ISLAMABAD: The High Commissioner for Pakistan in Australia, Naela Chohan while appreciating the Pakistani community for its positive contribution to the development of Australia, urged them to continue to play its role in acting as a bridge in fostering closer relations between the two friendly countries.

Addressing the flag hoisting ceremony at the High Commission for Pakistan, Canberra to mark the 70th Independence Day on Monday, she expressed satisfaction over the status of bilateral cooperation, a message received here Wednesday said.

The ceremony commenced with recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by playing of national anthem.

Messages of the president and the prime minister were read out and were also circulated to the participants for their perusal.

Special prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan were offered.

Tribute to beloved homeland was paid by the community members in reciting poetry and Milli Naghma.

Speaking at the occasion, the high commissioner Naela Chohan underscored Pakistan’s achievements including the rapid and extensive economic turnaround and successes in the fight against terrorism which have resulted in improved security situation.

Continuing growth and reforms have strenghtened Pakistan’s economy and boosted the investor’s confidence, providing a sound and reliable basis for enhanced trade and commerce, she said.

She also highlighted the situation in Kashmir and called upon the international community to play its role in preventing the deteriorating human rights situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which has serious implications for the regional peace and security.

The event was very well attended by Australian parliamentarians, community members from Canberra, Sydney; and under training defence forces officers.

The community appreciated the improved services at the High Commission and professionalism of the officers.