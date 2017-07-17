Pakistan, India DGMOs make hotline contact

RAWALPINDI: The Director General Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India established hotline contact on Monday a day after four Pakistan troops were martyred in unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control.

Sources said Pakistani DGMO strongly protested with Indian commander over the martyrdom of four soldiers.

He asserted, “Pakistan Army reserves the right to respond any Indian aggression”, sources said. The commander asked Indian counterpart to stop violating ceasefire agreement.

The Indian troops on Sunday targeted a Pakistan Army vehicle moving along the Neelum River at Athmuqm on LoC.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), “The (targeted) vehicle fell into the Neelum River. Resultantly, four soldiers riding the vehicle drowned.”

Body of one Shaheed soldier was recovered while search for the remaining three soldiers was being carried out.

The ceasefire violation of Indian troops was accordingly responded, the ISPR added.