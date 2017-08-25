Pakistan is in contact with US through various channels: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is in contact with the United States through various channels, said Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria on Friday.

Speaking at a weekly media briefing, the spokesperson said, “Pakistan has a clear stance regarding the menace of terrorism.”

He added that the international community has appreciated successes achieved by Pakistan against fight against terrorism.

Regarding Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif’s visit to the US, Zakaria said that schedule for the visit has not been finalised yet, adding that Asif will soon commence visits to various other countries.

“New partnerships have been emerging in the South Asian region,” the spokesperson noted.

He condemned the continued atrocities against Kashmiris in India-occupied Kashmir and expressed concerns over the arrest of Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Yasin Malik and others.