Pakistan ready to give befitting response to enemies: Foreign Minister 

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said Pakistan was always ready to give befitting response to its enemies.

India was violating Line of Control (LoC), involved in terrorism activities in Pakistan and atrocities on innocent Kashmiris in the Occupied valley, he said talking to a private news channel programme.

India was involved in state terrorism and killing the innocent Muslims in India without any reason, he said and added that international community should take notice of such killings.

The minister said Pakistan had a clear stance on Kashmir issue and asked India to give basic right to self-determination to Kashmiris.

He said people of Kashmir were continuing their indigenous movement and sacrificing precious lives for the cause.

Replying to a question, he said he would visit to United States of America (USA) to further improve relations with it.

He said focus would be given to Afghanistan’s security affairs during the visit. The minister said Pakistan wanted brotherly and cordial relations with Afghanistan as Pakistan’s peace was interlinked to it.

To another query, he said he would also visit Russia to discuss bilateral relations as Russia and China had great importance in the region.