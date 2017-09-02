Pakistan reiterates diplomatic, political support to Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s foreign minister in his message on the eve of Eidul Azha vowed to continue political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris.

Asking the nation not to forget their Kashmiri brethren on the happy occasion of Eid, Khawaja Asif said India had been committing atrocities in the held Kashmir.

He said that millions of Kashmiris had been martyred since 1947 by the Indian forces. Still they (Kashmiri) are facing forced disappearance and fake encounters.

The people of Kashmir have continued their unwavering struggle for their rights.

The foreign minister called upon the international community to play its due role in stopping bloodshed in the occupied Kashmir, pledging to raise the issue at all forums.

Asif paid rich tribute to the Pak Army for their sacrifices in the war against terror.