Pakistan reiterates its support to China's stance on Tibet, South China Sea

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reiterated its support for the China regarding the issues of South China Sea and Tibet. President Mamnoon Hussain expressed concern over the reported Indian incursions into the Chinese territory and said that Pakistan fully supports the stance of China on the issue.

“The president, while talking to Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang at the President House, appreciated China for its adept handling of the issue and reiterated that Pakistan stands by China on the issues of Tibet, Xinjiang and South China Sea”, a statement from the President House reads.

According the China’s People’s Daily, the president said that Pakistan desired to resolve all issues, including Jammu and Kashmir, with India through dialogue.

He said that Pakistan was looking forward to the visit of the Chinese premier to Pakistan soon.

President Hussain said that Pakistan would also continue to work along with China for eliminating terrorism. He hailed the role of China in bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan and hoped that it would bring positive results and the issue would be resolved at the earliest.

Both the leaders discussed the whole range of their bilateral affairs, with a particular focus on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and expressed the resolve to ensure its early completion as the project is vital to the regional peace, security, stability and prosperity.

He thanked the Chinese vice premier for participating in the Pakistan’s 70th Independence Day anniversary celebrations and said it was reflective of their strong bonds and friendship.

Wang Yang said that Pakistan-China friendship was higher than the political considerations. He said Pakistan had played a positive role in countering terrorism. He assured his country’s complete cooperation in this regard.

He underlined the need for stronger Pakistan-China economic cooperation and said China would increase imports from Pakistan for a better balance in trade.