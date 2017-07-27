Pakistan says evidence of terrorists? sanctuaries in Afghanistan available

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to United States, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has said that evidence regarding terrorists’ safe havens in Afghanistan is available with Islamabad.

Addressing at International Institute of Strategic Studies here Wednesday, Aizaz Chaudhry claimed, “The terrorists escaped to neighbouring Afghanistan after Pakistan launched military operation Zarb-e-Azb have their sanctuaries there.”

The militants present in Afghanistan are involved in terror activities in both countries (Pakistan and Afghanistan), he asserted.

The ambassador went on to say Pakistan has achieved success in war against terrorism.

“Dialogues are the only way peace can be restored in Afghanistan,” Chaudhry said. However, border management will help control the militancy, he added.

“Islamabad is ready to work with the United States for peace and stability in the region.”

The government of Pakistan is following the policy economic stability, he continued.