Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violations on LoC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Wednesday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces in Baroh and Tandar Sectors on July 18, 2017, which resulted in martyrdom of two civilians, including one woman in Barho Sector and a man in Tandar Sector, and injuries to six others.

The Director General (SA & SAARC) said that the deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the Line of Control (LoC).

He also urged the Indian side to permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.