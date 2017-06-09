Pakistan urges ICJ to expedite hearing of Yadav case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has urged International Court of Justice to expedite the hearing of India spy Kulbhushan Yadav case.

The ICJ has stayed execution of Yadav, who is on death row in Pakistan over charges of espionage. Pakistan’s Field General Court Martial had awarded death sentence to Kulbhushan.

Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali met President ICJ Ronny Abraham and urged the court to adopt an expedited timetable with a view for an early substantive hearing.

The Court will announce the timetable shortly.

According to a statement issued from Attorney General of Pakistan’s office, the meeting in the presence of the Registrar of the Court and other court officials, the procedural modalities were discussed.

This was not a hearing and no discussion on the substance or merits of the case took place.

He informed the court of Pakistan’s intent to appoint an ad hoc judge who will sit on the bench of the court for all proceedings in this case, including the substantive hearing.