Pakistan urges UN to take notice of Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir

GENEVA: Pakistan has urged the United Nation to take notice of grave human rights violations perpetrated by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

In a statement at the 35th session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Pakistan said that Indian forces killed over 100 young unarmed Kashmiri protestors in recent time.

It is said the occupied Indian blinded hundreds of Kashmiris, including children, and injured over 16,000 protesters with live ammunition, pellet guns and gas shells.

It further said that continuing Indian brutalities are a cause of deep anguish and pain for the Kashmiris and a slur on respect for human rights globally.

The statement urged the international community to force Indian to put an immediate end to the ongoing bloodshed of innocent Kashmiris.

One civilian was killed and several others injured when Indian troops used brute force on peaceful protesters in occupied Kashmir, according to media reports on Friday.

Kashmir Media Service reported, people took to the streets after the troops launched a siege and search operation in Arwani area of Kulgam district.

The troops fired pellets, bullets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the protesters and the troops. Several people were injured in the troops’ action.

The injured were shifted to District Hospital, Islamabad, and Sub-District Hospital, Bijbehara. One of the youth, Muhammad Ashraf hit by bullet was declared dead by the doctors at District Hospital, Islamabad.

People also staged forceful demonstrations in Pampore town against the siege and search operation in Arwani. The protesters clashed with Indian troops and police personnel deployed in the town.