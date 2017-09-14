Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday reiterated that peace in Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s best interest, adding that no one would be allowed to use its soil against others. He was speaking at Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’.

He said that Pakistan desires stability in Afghanistan, adding that permanent peace in both the neighbouring countries is interlinked.

To a question, the interior minister replied that Pakistan has zero-tolerance for terrorism and no one would be allowed to use its land against others. He further said that elements, those had been defeated in Pakistan, are now destabilising Afghanistan by carrying out sabotage activities.

While, denouncing the recent suicide blast near the cricket stadium in Kabul, He said security and political leaderships of the two countries are engaged and improving coordination to share information about the elements, who are behind the destruction of peace in the region.

Sharing the facts about Pakistan’s efforts towards peace, he said that Pakistan has been hosting more than three million Afghan refugees for decades.

Replying to a question, The minister said in order to move forward, self-accountability and putting the house in order was very important for the entire nation.

Ahsan said that civil and military leaderships are on the same page on matters of national interest. Meetings of the National Security Committee are being held regularly, he added.

Meanwhile, the minister said the disqualification of former PM Muhammad Nawaz Sharif created political vacuum in the country and also caused huge loss to the stock market, adding that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has shown the maturity for the continuity of the political process and elected the new prime minister to smoothly continue state affairs.

Sharing the plane to equip police with the latest technology to cope with modern day issues, the minister said that full implementation of National Action Plan(NAP) is his first priority to wipe out the terrorism, adding that model police stations would be setup in Islamabad.

While remembering the sacrifices of APS children, Ahsan said that they rendered supreme sacrifice and united the nation against terrorism.

Talking on fire at Awami Markaz, he said an inquiry is underway in this connection and stern action would be taken against the perpetrators, adding that no record of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was burnt in that fire as it is available at the Planning Commission.

He strongly condemned the Indian ceasefire violation at the Line of Control (LoC) and termed it as a cowardly act. India will never succeed in its bad intention to isolate Pakistan in the world, he added.

The minister urged the Indian authorities to promote peace in the region instead of firing across the border.

Taking to an exception the former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf, the minister said that he (Musharraf) violated the constitution and was responsible for the situation in Balochistan. He added Pervez Musharraf had made an alliance with the United States(US) in the war against terrorism.

“Musharraf will have to face crimes he had committed in the country,” he maintained.

He Felicitated the nation on the revival of international cricket in Pakistan.