Pakistan wants peace, stability in Afghanistan, says Asif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s foreign minister has said that Islamabad wanted to see stability and peace in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Pakistan would continue to play her due role for maintaining peace in the Kabul, Khawaja Asif said while reacting to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s statement in which he offered comprehensive negotiations to bring peace to the troubled relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

Asif, who had recently delayed his scheduled trip to the US for bilateral talks with his counterpart Rex Tillerson for the regional tour, says Pakistan have several forums to hold talks with Afghanistan, adding all available methods should be utilised in this connection.

Earlier Ghani in his Eid address at the president house on Friday said, “We want peace which is based on unanimous political views.”

He said peace with Pakistan was Afghanistan’s national agenda adding that the world now knew that it was not possible to pressurise Afghanistan into doing anything.