Pakistan welcomes listing JuA by UN Security Council

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday welcomes the listing of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, the splinter group of outlawed terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), by the UN Security Council.

The Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee on Thursday approved the addition of JuA in the list of entities and individuals subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

Pakistan had proposed this listing.

The JuA operates from Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan and has been involved in a series of terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.

Islamabad had proscribed JuA last year.