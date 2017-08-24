Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used against any country, says NSC meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan would not allow terrorists to use its soil against any country, a national security committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said here on Thursday.

Attended by Cabinet members, civilian and military leadership, the meeting that lasted for five hours discussed in detail the US policy review for South Asia and Afghanistan as well as Trump’s recent allegations against Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and high-ranking military officials briefed the meeting on the Trump’s policy and future strategy for the region.

The meeting said that entire world, including the US was aware and had admitted the Pakistan’s struggle and achievements in war on terror. We had made sincere efforts to maintain peace in Afghanistan.

The US senators had been taken on tours of the tribal areas cleared by the security forces.

Rejecting the US allegations, the meeting decided to take all the parties, including the friendly countries on board at diplomatic level.