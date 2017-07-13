Pakistan wins mega squash series

ISLAMABAD: A Mega Squash Series between Pakistan vs World-V culminated at Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad on Thursday.

Air Marshal Asad Lohdi, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, was the chief guest at the occasion.

Pakistan’s team won the series and Farhan Mahboob declared as the winner of the series.

In the first match of Pakistan vs World-V, France’s Lucas Serme beat Pakistan’s Ahsan Ayaz, while Pakistan’s Amaad Fareed beat England’s Nathan Lake in the second match of the day.

In the third and the last match Pakistan’s Farhan Mehboob beat Egypt’s Karim Al-Fathi.

Air Marshal Asad Lohdi, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, awarded trophies to the winners and runners up of the tournament.

Detailed results of these matches are as under:- S No Event Detail Score1 Lucas Serme (France) beat Ahsan Ayaz (Pak) 14/12, 7/11, 11/1, 11/52 Amaad Fareed (Pak) beat Nathan Lake (Eng) 11/3, 11/4, 7/11, 11/13, 7/113 Farhan Mehboob (Pak) beat Karim Al-Fathi (Egypt) 11/4, 11/7, 11/4

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has been putting tremendous efforts for the promotion of Squash in the country.

While in absence of international squash, PSF intends to send a message across that we have every potential to conduct mega squash activities and to host top world players in an efficient manner.

Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Senior Vice President, Pakistan Squash Federation, Former Squash Legend Qamar Zaman along with a large number of squash lovers witnessed the series.