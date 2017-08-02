Pakistani bride finally gets Indian visa

NEW DELHI: Sadia, the resident of Karachi will finally be travelling to India with her visa in hand. No hurdle can now stop her from crossing the border and marrying Indian national Syed Shariq Hashmi.

Sadia, 25 and her family visa plea was rejected several times since last year after repeatedly trying for the process.

As the marriage date scheduled for 1st of August 2017, the couple had to postpone it for not been delivered the visa, twice.

But the story was soon covered by the media, first from Hyderabad and then from Lucknow which was later tweeted online. The notice was taken by Indian External Affairs Minister’s office, who looked into the matter and issued the visas to the bride and her family.

Times of India reported while talking to Sadia, who delightedly expressed, “I have got the visa to travel from Attari border by train and I couldn’t have been more thankful. We faced a tough time ever since we began the visa process last year and our application kept getting rejected, repeatedly.”

The bride and the family will soon be travelling through Samjhauta Express from Pakistan and will proceed to their journey to Delhi then Lucknow.