Pakistan?s 70th Independence Day marked in Jordan

AMMAN: The Ambassador of Pakistan Lt-Gen (Retd) Shafaat Ullah Shah on Monday hoisted the national flag amid ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans at the Chancery premises on the occasion of 7oth Independence Day.

As per details, Pakistan’s ambassador to Jordan Lt-Gen (Retd) Shafaat Ullah Shah organized a flag-hoisting ceremony to commemorate the country’s 70th anniversary since Partition from India, which was attended by the officials of the Embassy, officers of Armed Forces of Pakistan, prominent media personnel and large Pakistani community in Jordan.

In his address to the participants of the ceremony, Shafaat Ullah Shah highlighted the struggles, sacrifices and the contributions of Pakistan towards international peace efforts. He also shared the messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan with the audience.

On the occasion, he urged the nation to gear efforts for the solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan. Expressing the solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir Kashmir, the ambassador said that Pakistan stands with innocent Kashmiris, he further reiterated the significance of the Kashmir cause for Pakistan.

He congratulated Mr. Omar Nazar al Armouti, prominent Jordanian author, historian and journalist for authoring the first ever book on Kashmir in Arabic language. He emphasized the need for Pakistanis to remain patriotic, committed and cognizant of their individual role in their respective areas of responsibility.