Pakistan's NSA Nasir Janjua reacts to US objections on CPEC route

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Nasir Janjua has stated that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a project of ‘economic prosperity’ for entire region and the world.

Reacting to US Defence Secretary James Mattis reservations over CPEC route, Nasir Janjua, in a statement said, “The issue of Kashmir is again highlighted while opposing CPEC and favouring India by the US.”

“Pakistan and China had been connected via Karakoram Highway land route since 1960 but why it is being opposed now?” the National Security Advisor questioned.