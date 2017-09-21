Pakistan's nuclear weapons in safe hands, says PM at CFR

NEW YORK: Talking to media at Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons are in safe hands, adding that the country made nuclear weapons for its defense.

To a question, The premier said that Pakistan believes that relationship with US is not defined only by Afghanistan, it is a 70-year old relationship, adding that “we have always been an ally, especially in the war against terror. He further said that Pakistan wants to work with the US to counter the menace of terrorism.

Responding to a question, PM said that There is no Haqqani Network in the country. Pakistan has rendered a huge sacrifices in war against terror, adding that there is no other country except Pakistan which has been fighting on the ground to eradicate this menace. He said that Terrorism is a threat to everybody.

To a query, PM said that Pakistan sees no role of India in Afghanistan, reiterating the country stance of politically-negotiated solution to Afghan conflict, he said that Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan as it is in best interest of both the nations. He said that Pakistan will support any efforts to bring peace in the region if it is made by consensus. he said that Pakistan will not allow its soil to use against any country.

Responding to a question regarding his ‘house-clean’ statement, PM said that it means nothing more important than homeland, adding that Pakistan comes first.

To a question about US aid, Pakistan needs not aid from US. He said that the country wants access to the international markets, adding that Pakistan’s efforts in war against terror should be acknowledged. PM Abbasi said Pakistan has afforded lost of millions of dollars in war against terror, he said that US military assistance is limited to this government, the assistance was given in dictator’s era.

PM Abbasi ruled out any assistance from Islamabad to Pyongyang in its nuclear program. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will address the 72nd session of United Nations General Assembly in New York today.