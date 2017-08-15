Pakistan?s Sachal Jazz Ensemble performs at UN marking Independence Day

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan marked its 70th Independence Day at the United Nations, with a concert in the prestigious General Assembly hall.

The hall of the UN General Assembly echoed with the sound of classical Pakistani music when the Sachal Jazz Ensemble performed to mark the country Independence Day.

The concert, titled, ‘Music Beyond Borders’, was aimed at spreading the message of international peace and harmony at the world stage.

With Sachal band and the Deputy Secretary of the UN Amina Mohammed before our concert in the General Assembly pic.twitter.com/mstn21EJaS — Maleeha Lodhi (@LodhiMaleeha) August 15, 2017

During the performance, Sachal, a brainchild of Izzat Majeed, played their popular music which already have international familiarity.

Envoys from China, Russia, United States besides others from attended the concert.

Due to UN Secretary General’s overseas engagement, Deputy Secretary General, Amna Muhammad was the special guest at the event. On this occasion, she said that we are celebrating Pakistan’s commitment to diplomacy.

With good friends Ambs of Indonesia, Azerbaijan and the OIC Amb at our UN concert pic.twitter.com/BbGH8uG1JZ — Maleeha Lodhi (@LodhiMaleeha) August 15, 2017

Amna Muhammad also said that we recognize Pakistan’s extraordinary step in the United Nations.

Participants in the concert said that there was an opportunity to highlight Pakistani culture from the program organized in the UN, and it would improve the soft image of Pakistan in the world.

It should be mentioned here this event was organized by Pakistan permanent mission at the UN and Geo News was its media partner.

Speaking to the UN General Assembly, Dr. Lodhi, a permanent envoy of Pakistan at UN, said that “Cultural exchange will increase mutual respect and harmony.”