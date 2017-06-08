Panama case: Hassan Nawaz appears before JIT for 2nd time

ISLAMABAD: Hassan Nawaz, the younger son of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for the second time to record his statement here Thursday.

Strict security arrangements were adopted at the Federal Judicial Academy, the secretariat of the JIT.

Hassan was accompanied by Special Secretary to PM Asif Kirmani.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), probing offshore assets of Sharif family, had summoned Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz again

Hussain Nawaz will appear before the JIT for fifth time on Friday, June 09, while it’s Hassan Nawaz’s second appearance.