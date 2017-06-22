Panama case: JIT submits its third report before SC

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team, formed to probe against offshore assets of Sharif family, on Thursday submitted its third and the second last periodic report before the special implementation bench.

Apex court’s special implementation bench is headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprises Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh.

The bench reiterated its earlier direction to the JIT to complete its probe within the given time frame.

After perusing the report, Justice Ahsan asked the JIT’s head, Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director Wajid Zia, if government departments are cooperating with the JIT. Zia replied that the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) provided the investigators with the relevant record whereas the Federal Board of Revenue did not.

Justice Ejaz inquired from the attorney general (AG) about the delay in providing the relevant record to the JIT.

Justice Azmat remarked that the court has ordered all government departments to cooperate with the JIT in its probe.

The JIT had submitted its midterm report on June 7.

The fortnight JIT report covered in it extremely high-profile leaders including the prime minister and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif appearing before it, spending over seven hours altogether.

If the JIT sticks to the sixty-day timeline given to it by the Supreme Court, it will submit its last fortnightly report to the special panel of judges on July 7. The bench has directed the JIT more than once to finish its job within the prescribed period and made clear that it would not give more time.

The apex court has expressed satisfaction over the two previous reports that the JIT, which is drowned in deep controversy due to its several actions, submitted to it. These findings have not been publicly released.