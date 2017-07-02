Panama case: PM?s cousin says answered all questions of JIT

ISLAMABAD: PM’s cousin Tariq Shafi on Sunday said that he informed the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) about the establishment of Gulf Steel and the proceeds used for the purpose.

He was talking to media persons after his appearance before the Panama JIT where he was questioned for almost three hours.

I answered all the questions asked by the JIT members, he said.

They inquired about Gulf Steel and the source of funds, Shafi added. ‘I did not provide any documents today. The JIT didn’t ask me to appear again.’

The sources said the JIT held its meeting on Saturday in which the members reviewed documents provided by the witnesses and prepared questionnaires for all those who would appear and record their statements before it as the July 10 deadline approaches closer.

The premier’s cousin, who was appearing for the second time, was driven into the JIT secretariat by State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali.

After first appearance in May, Shafi accused the members of probe body of harassment and filed a formal complaint with JIT Chief Wajid Zia. In the letter, Shafi’s lawyer has stated that a JIT member threatened his client with serious consequences if he didn’t withdraw the affidavit submitted by him in the Supreme Court.

During the hearing of the Panama Papers case, he submitted two affidavits in the apex court — on Nov 12, 2016 and Jan 20, 2017 — confirming receipt of 12 million Dirhams as sale proceeds of the remaining shares of Mian Sharif’s factory in Dubai and delivery of the said amount in cash in installments to Fahad Bin Jassim of Qatar (elder brother of Hamad Bin Jassim). This money later became the source of funds for acquisition of the four Park Lane properties in London, the Supreme Court was told earlier this year.

According to the summons issued by the JIT, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz would appear on July 3 (tomorrow), July 4 and July 5, respectively.