Panama case verdict: Notices issued to PM, others

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to the petitioners and respondents in Panama Leaks case to appear before the court today.

As per details, the five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court would announce Pnama case judgement at 11:30am today in courtroom No 1, in this regard notices have been issued to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Captain (r) Safdar, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, ECP, Interior Ministry, Secretary Law and Justice, Attorney General and all concerned lawyers.

It is learned that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq and Awami Muslim League (AML) head Sheikh Rashid would appear in apex Court to hear the historical decision on Panama Leaks case today.