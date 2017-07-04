Panama JIT to record Qatari prince statement on July 6

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team, probing offshore companies of Sharif family, will visit Qatar to record statement of Qatari price, sources said Tuesday.

The high profile JIT has decided to send its one member to Qatar to record Prince Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabar Al-Thani’s statement.

Former prime minister of Qatar Prince Sheikh Hamad had written another letter to the JIT, appointed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the PanamaLeaks case, to provide him the schedule for its visit to Qatar’s capital Doha.

It is the third letter that the Qatari prince has written to the JIT on the same subject where he has informed the team that he would welcome it in his office and verify all the contents and facts that he wrote in his letter that was produced in the Supreme Court of Pakistan with regard to his family’s business association with the Sharif family of Pakistan.