ISLAMABAD: Captain (retd) Safdar, son-in-law of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, is appearing before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed to probe offshore assets of Sharif family on the directives of Supreme Court’s special bench.

Captain Safdar has arrived at the Federal Judicial Academy, the headquarters of JIT, where he will record his statement before the probing team.

A large number of party workers were present outside the academy, where strict security arrangements were made.