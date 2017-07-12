Panama Papers orchestrated to sabotage CPEC: Fazl

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulama Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Wednesday said certain political parties had joined hands under an international conspiracy to sabotage the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Panama Papers issue was being orchestrated out of proportion.

Addressing an EId Milan party, Maulana Fazl, who is also Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee on Kashmir, said the Panama Papers issue was neither meant to eliminate corruption nor a move against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family, but a well-planned conspiracy to disrupt the CPEC.

He said it was unfortunate that certain political parties were working to target the elected leadership of the country under the garb of

Panama Papers.

The prime minister had the people’s mandate, which should be held in esteem and respected for the continuity of the democratic system, he added.

The Maulana said it was for the courts to decide the issue and interpret the law in that regard. However, no one other should bother

about the issue, he added.

He said,” We will not allow any conspiracy to destabilize the system and will frustrate all such tactics and designs.” The JUI-F chief said, “We will fully counter the Panama Papers conspiracy, besides creating awareness among the people about its adverse impacts for the country.”

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Pakistan Peoples Party, the political adversaries, had now joined hands to exploit the Panama Papers issue, while showing no regard for the current regional situation.

China wanted to invest in Pakistan while some foreign countries were was bent upon sabotaging the CPEC, which was tantamount to keeping the country under-developed forever.

He said the Jamiat-i-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), being a democratic religious party with deep roots among the people, would not allow

any political instability by frustrating international conspiracies.

Fazl asked the political parties to review their approach in order to foil foreign conspiracies and work unitedly for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said the Supreme Court had initially turned down the application pertaining to the Panama Papers case, which was now being played up out of proportions by certain political forces.