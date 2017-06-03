Panama probe: Hussain Nawaz appears before JIT for fourth time

ISLAMABAD: Hussain Nawaz, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son appeared before the Joint investigation Team (JIT) for the fourth time on Saturday, amid all the controversy surrounding selection of two members of Panama JIT.

On Friday, Hassan Nawaz, the younger son of the prime minister, appeared before the JIT and faced the probe about his business for seven hours.

He recorded his statement on offshore properties with regard to the London Mayfair flats, sources told The News. They said the JIT asked some direct questions from Hassan Nawaz about the ownership and his stay in the London flats and the bank account he maintained during his studies in London.

The workers of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) chanted slogans in favour of Sharif Family when Hussain Nawaz arrived at the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA).

Headed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Additional Director Wajid Zia, the JIT was formed on May 5 by the Supreme Court to investigate the funds used by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s children to buy properties in London through offshore businesses and submit its report within 60 days.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will also appear before the JIT and record his statement regarding his controversial handwritten affidavit, given before a magistrate on April 25, 2000, in which he had alleged that the Sharif brothers used the Hudaibya Paper Mills as cover for money laundering during the late 1990s.