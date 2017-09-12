Panama verdict: SC admits Sharif family plea for formation of five-judge bench

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday admitted Sharif family’s plea for formation of five-member larger bench of the apex court to hear the review petition against the court’s July 28th decision in Panama Papers case.

A five-member larger bench had disqualified Nawaz Sharif from holding the office of prime minister and ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to initiate investigations against the former prime minister’s sons, son-in law and his close aide Ishaq Dar.

According to Geo News, a three-member bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan after hearing the arguments of Salman Akram Raja, counsel for Nawaz Sharif’s children, and Khawaja Haris, counsel for Sharif, sent the matter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar.

Salman Akram Raja said the plea for formation of five-judge bench was filed because the last decision (July 28) was passed by a five-judge bench.

He said decision of the five member bench would sustain even if the applicant gains relief from the three-judge bench, praying the court to set up a five judge bench.