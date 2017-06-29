Parts of Karachi receive rain for second day

KARACHI: Parts of Karachi on Thursday received a moderate rain on the second consecutive day after monsoon shower hit the metropolis Wednesday evening.

Moderate and heavy rain lashed Sohrab Goth, North Nazimabad, Aysha Manzil, Karsaz, Sharah-e-Faisal and others.

According to the Met Office the city is likely to receive rain during the next 24 hours that would bring down the mercury.

On Wednesday rain coupled with gusty winds brought relief from punishing heat that baked the metropolis during the past few days.

The rain caused power break down in many parts of the city.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has declared rain emergency all over Sindh, directing district administrations and local bodies to be active in their respective areas, cancel leaves/holidays of their staff members and pump out water accumulated on the roads and low-lying area on emergency basis.

The chief minister said that it was the first monsoon ever since the newly elected representatives have taken over local bodies.