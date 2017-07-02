Passenger van catches fire in Multan, 6 dead, 24 injured

MULTAN: At least six people were killed and 24 injured when a passenger van caught fire near Head Muhammadwala here on Sunday.

The passenger van was coming from Chowk Munda, Layyah towards Multan when it caught fire due to an LPG cylinder blast at Head Muhammadwala bridge, according to rescue sources.

After receiving information, district administration officials and the area people reached the site for rescue activities.

The rescue sources said that the wounded were shifted to Nishtar Hospital where doctors said some of the injured were in critical condition.