PAT challenges acceptance of Kulsoom Nawaz?s nomination papers

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) has challenged Returning Officer’s decision to accept nomination papers of former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz for by-elections in NA-120, the seat fell vacant following disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister in Panama Papers case.

The RO verdict was challenged by PAT’s candidate for NA-120 Ishtiaq Chaudhry in Appellant Tribunal.

In his plea, Ishtiaq Chaudhry says, “Kulsoom Nawaz did not disclose details of her iqama (work permit) and the RO accepted her nomination papers against the facts.”

He prayed to the tribunal to declare RO decision to accept the nomination papers of former first lady void.

The Returning Officer on Thursday approved the nomination papers of PML-N candidate Begum Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif, PTI candidate Yasmin Rashid and PPP candidate Faisal Mir for the NA-120 by-election.

The commission rejected the reservations raised by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) candidates about Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif’s candidature.

The returning officer said two petitioners had made nine objections to Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers and all of them were rejected after thoroughly listening to arguments.

The PAT and PTI candidates had challenged her nomination papers saying the name of a disqualified person’s party could not be used in the election and her UAE Iqama (work permit) was not affixed with documents.