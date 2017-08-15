PAT challenges Kalsoom Nawaz?s nomination papers for NA-120

ISLAMABAD: Raising objections on the nomination papers, filed by former first lady Kalsoom Nawaz for by-elections on NA-120, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) has challenged the document submitted by her with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The by-elections in NA-120, the seat fell vacant after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the apex court in Panama papers case on July 28, will be held on September 17.

Ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has nominated Kalsoom Nawaz its candidate for the aforementioned seat.

Ishtiaq Chaudhry of PAT submitted the plea against Kalsoom Nawaz with the Returning Officer Muhammad Shahid.

In the plea, he claimed Kalsoom Nawaz did present her iqama (Work permit) in the nomination papers but she has not mentioned the details of contract agreement about it.

According to Chaudhry, Kalsoom also did not disclose salary received under the iqama besides her position of Deputy Chairperson.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has nominated Dr. Yasmin Rashid for NA-120.

Apart from this, Pakistan People’s Party, Jamaat-ud-Dawa and independent candidates are also contesting the elections.