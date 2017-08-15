PAT to hold sit in despite Punjab govt refusal to grant approval

LAHORE: The Pakistan Awami Tehreek has decided to hold a sit in on Mall Road despite the government’s refusal to grant approval for any such gathering, according to Geo News.

The district administration refused to give the approval for the sit in because it is not allowed on the Mall Road under Section 144 that has been imposed by the provincial government.

Geo News reported, that the PAT has announced to hold the sit-in, and according to the schedule Tahirul Qadri would address the participants at 6:00 pm.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, PTI leaders and representative of other opposition parties are also expected to join the PAT sit in against the deadly 2014 police crackdown against the party which killed at least 14 people including women in Model Town.

Relatives and family members of those killed and injured the crackdown would also attend the sit in.