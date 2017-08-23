Peace in Afghanistan is in Pakistan?s interest: Aizaz Chaudhry

WASHINGTON: Pakistan is facing negative impacts of war-weary unstable Afghanistan for 38 years, therefore, peace in the neighbouring country is in the interest of Islamabad, said Aizaz Chaudhry.

Reacting over President Donald Trump’s Afghan policy, Aizaz Chaudhry, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Washington said, “Pakistani leadership had been clarifying there is no safe havens for any militant on its soil.”

“Pakistan wants to continue dialogues with United States in constructive manner to bring durable peace and stability in the region,” he said.

The Pakistani envoy reiterated dialogues only under the leadership of Afghan could restore sustainable peace in Afghanistan, however, Pakistan made unprecedented efforts in counter terrorism.

Chaudhry went on to say Pakistan had been facing negative impacts of unstable Afghanistan for 38 years, adding that Islamabad had always supported efforts of international community for stable and peaceful Afghanistan.

Chaudhry said he would the US officials to ascertain details of new policy announced by President Donald Trump Monday.