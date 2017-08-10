PEMRA warns private TV against broadcasting black magic advert

ISLAMABAD: The country’s electronic media watchdog on Thursday issued warnings to at least four Television channels for various reasons.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on issued a warning to the private TV channel for broadcasting an advertisement that was based on “superstitions and inciting viewers to resort to black magic for fulfillment of their legitimate or illegitimate desires”.

Airing such content is in violation of several clauses of PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007 and Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015. “The content aired encourages public towards black magic and is highly offensive to the commonly accepted standards of decency as well as against religious beliefs,” the PEMRA said.

PEMRA has warned the broadcaster to immediately stop the broadcasting of the advertisements and is also warned that in case of repeated violation, the Authority will proceed to take appropriate legal action against the channel.

The regulator also issued a warning to a channel for its morning show where the issue of infertility in men and women was discussed.

During the discussion, the guest over exaggerated certain terminologies/words which could have been avoided, the PEMRA said.

It also issued warnings to two more private television channels for broadcasting prohibited content.