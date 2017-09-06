Permanent arrest warrants issued for Altaf Hussain

ISLAMABAD: Declaring Altaf Hussain an proclaimed offender, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday issued permanent arrest warrants for the London based founding leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on charges of hate speech.

It is the fifth case in which Hussain has been declared absconder, according to Geo TV.

The TV channel report, ATC Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand closed the case until the arrest of the suspect.

Altaf Hussian is accused of provoking his supporters to violence and making anti-Pakistan remarks in his telephonic address on August 22 last year.

The speech led to an attack on a private TV channel and a crackdown against Altaf Hussain’s party.

During the crackdown, the Pakistan Rangers Sindh sealed MQM’s headquarters in Karachi, prompting the local leadership of the party to form their own faction of the party which is known as the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.