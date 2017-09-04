Persecution of Rohingya, Kashmiris, Palestinians a failure of Muslim world: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has termed the persecution of Rohingya, Kashmiris, Palestinians and other Muslims minorities as collective failure of religious/political leadership of the Muslim world.

The foreign minister, in a series of messages posted on Twitter on Monday, said that Pakistan had been on the forefront in support of cause of persecuted people irrespective of religion or ethnicity.

Struggle of Palestinians for a homeland has always remained close to our heart, Asif said, adding Pakistan has always extended support to their cause.

He said Pak-India relations and peace in subcontinent remains elusive. Support is eternal for right of self determination for our Kashmiri brethren.

The minister says, “Pakistan is host to three million+ Afghan refugees legacy of a proxy war..10s of thousands Rohingyas carry Pak passport & live in different countries”.