Pervaiz Rashid says govt was unable to bar Musharraf from leaving Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Months after losing his job over Dawn leaks controversy, former information minister Pervaiz Rashid on Friday said he rendered the “sacrifice” to save the democratic system.

Speaking to media, the PMLN stalwart also commented on Pervez Musharraf’s exit from the country, saying “other institution didn’t stood by us in stopping Pervez Musharraf”.

We had no role in sending Musharraf (abroad), but we couldn’t stop him”. We couldn’t have stopped him alone, we needed assistance from other institutions . . .”

The former minister said despite holding the interior ministry, decisions came out against the ruling party. He said The joint investigation team was formed and whatsap scandal emerged despite the control of the interior ministry rested with the government.

He said people would forget names of prime minister within a couple of months once they were ousted from office. “Previously, when prime minister were ousted, they would go home silently, but this is not the case now,” he said.

“People responded strongly when the last prime minister was ousted this time”.

“There is a ghost roaming in this country, which i call Musharraf’s ghost,” he said. “This ghost has occupied political parties, political minds and institutions too”