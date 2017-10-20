Pirzada wants Shehbaz to lead PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Criticising his own political party, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Thursday urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take the reins of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Addressing to ‘meet the press’ event in Islamabad, Pirzada said that cases had already been initiated against party head Nawaz Sharif and that it was a test of his wisdom and leadership qualities that how he succeeds in keeping the party intact in such a situation.

“If we want to keep the party alive, then we will have to take some decisions,” Pirzada suggested. “It is the best option that Shehbaz Sharif takes over the office of party president,” he added.

PML-N had voted Nawaz as party head after constitutional amendment and electoral reforms. It should be noted that Accountability court on Thursday indicted the ex-prime minister, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar in the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) corruption references against them.

While lauding the advice of Punjab chief minister to PML-N leadership, in which he asked to avoid confrontation with institutions, the minister said, “if his advice is ignored by Nawaz Sharif, it will only create chaos in the country.

He suggested Nawaz to appear before accountability court, adding that the courts should also do justice.

Pirzada demanded of equal justice for all in the country and requested state’s institutions to achieve so. He criticised the idea of making early caretaker setup in the country and revised the constitutional roles of the institutions.