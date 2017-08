ISLAMABAD: Government has been taking measures to ensure peace in Balochistan as today law and order is better then 2013, when the PML-N came into power, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Saturday.

Speaking to the media after chairing a meeting to review law and order situation in the province, the prime minister said terrorism would be defeated and masses would be provided protection.

He said development schemes initiated by the former prime minister would be completed in the province.