PM Abbasi decides not to stay at PM House

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday decided not to stay at the Prime Minister House.

Sources said a house located in one of the sectors of Islamabad has been accorded the status of camp office for Prime Minister Abbasi.

Under the Blue Book, official security and protocol has also been provided to the prime minister who was elected by the parliament with 221 votes on Tuesday.

The newly-elected prime minister, however, has refused to accept additional security vehicles and protocol.

Abbasi would perform his official duties and hold meetings at the PM Office instead of the PM House, the sources concluded.

Earlier in the day, talking to media after a meeting with former minister Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the new federal cabinet would be inducted withing a couple of days once the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s completes consultation process.

Abbasi said: “We want to convey a message to the world that prime minister could be replaced, but policies would remain unchanged.