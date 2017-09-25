PM Abbasi meets Nawaz, discusses political situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday met with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who returned home this morning from London.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed matters related to the country’s political situation, ongoing development projects and matters of their party – PML-N.

Earlier, the prime minister arrived for the meeting at the Punjab House, where Nawaz Sharif held various consultative meetings with the party leaders, including former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.